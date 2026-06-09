/Modi govt 12 years: How India's 'Nation First' foreign policy reshaped its global identity

Over the past 12 years, India's foreign policy has helped forge a distinct new identity on the global stage from “Why India” to “Why not India.” Moving beyond a traditionally reactive approach, New Delhi, in the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India projected itself as a confident, proactive and strategically autonomous power. The shift reflected a broader effort to position India not merely as a participant in global affairs but as a country capable of shaping them. This multi-alignment strategy raised India's international stature, resulting in PM Modi receiving 32 of the world's highest national honours and addressing 16 foreign parliaments. India has been rebranded in the past 12 years at a world stage.

G-20 Presidency and trade ties

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One of the defining moments in this transformation was India's G20 Presidency, during which the country positioned itself as a bridge between developed and developing nations. By securing consensus on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, India elevated its status by becoming the definitive voice for 125 developing nations through the Voice of Global South Summits. It amplified the concerns of the Global South through dedicated summits, India reinforced its image as a voice for emerging economies. The presidency also showcased India's Digital Public Infrastructure model, highlighting the country's growing influence in technology-led governance.

Economic engagement became a central pillar of India's foreign policy. The country reached milestone Free Trade Agreements, including the India-European Union (EU) FTA, which covers tariff concessions on 99% of India's trade value and projects benefits of approximately ₹3.2 lakh crore for labour-intensive sectors. Simultaneously, the India-USA Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) opened vast preferential opportunities in the US market valued at over ₹2,850+ lakh crore while eliminating tariffs on Indian agricultural products. These trade policies, alongside heightened foreign investor trust in India’s fast-growing economy, helped draw more than ₹70+ lakh crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) between 2014 and 2025. Cultivating robust regional ties, India also advanced its bilateral trade with GCC countries to around ₹13 lakh crore in foreign remittances, bolstering national energy security through diversified imports.

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From Uri to Operation Sindoor

The shift was equally visible in the realm of national security. India's response to cross-border terrorism evolved into what the government described as a "new normal", marked by decisive actions such as the Uri surgical strike, the Balakot air strike and, Operation Sindoor. These moves signalled a willingness to combine diplomacy with a firm security posture, reshaping international perceptions of India's strategic resolve and deterrence capabilities. It showed that India was not afraid to take actions against those who harmed them. As PM Modi highlighted in his message: “India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail.” It told the world that India's position is strong and every decision by the country will be taken with a “Nation First” approach.

Vaccine Maitri