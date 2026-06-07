/PM Modi's key Indo-Pacific visit next month: Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake a significant three-nation Indo-Pacific tour in July, visiting Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. The trip focuses on India's deepening strategic, economic and defence ties in the region with which Delhi has major stake-holdership.



In Indonesia the Indian PM will hold talks with President Prabowo Subianto. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, currently in Delhi for the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting, has been preparing the ground for the visit. Discussions in the Indian capital have focused on enhancing connectivity, maritime security and defence cooperation under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Bilateral trade between the two Asian giants reached $25 billion last year, with both sides eyeing greater collaboration in supply chains, health, tourism and joint military exercises. India and Indonesia are strengthening defence cooperation as part of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with maritime security and joint exercises at the forefront of bilateral ties. At Shangri La dialogue, India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has confirmed that talks on BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deal with Indonesia which he said “are in their final stages.”

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PM Modi's visit to New Zealand, comes months after the conclusion of negotiations for a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The FTA aims to boost market access for goods and services, promote investment, and facilitate mobility for professionals, students and MSMEs. A major community event in Auckland, potentially drawing 15,000-20,000 members of the Indian diaspora, is being planned. In Australia, focus will be on further firming up ties, as momentum builds up. Expectations are high for announcements on uranium imports and deeper defence collaboration. Australia has long been a potential supplier of uranium for India's civilian nuclear (energy) programme under safeguards.



In a recent interview with WION's Sidhant Sibal, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green signalled "new landmarks" in the relationship, pointing to progress towards a major new defence agreement. He described the partnership as advancing rapidly, with high-level visits underscoring shared interests in maritime security and the Quad framework. Australian foreign minister Penny Wong, and Defence minister Richard Marles were in India in the last 15 days for Quad foreign ministers meet and defence dialogue.