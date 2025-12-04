/TMC leader who declared to build 'Babri Masjid' in Bengal suspended from Party

West Bengal's Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has been suspended from the party after he declared last month that the "foundation stone of Babri Masjid" would be laid on December 6 in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, which coincides with the 33rd anniversary of the mosque's demolition in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"Humayun Kabir is suspended from the party. With the approval of our chairman Mamata Banerjee and with the consent of our general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party has suspended Humayun Kabir," said West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee too reacted Kabir's remarks and said, “we don't practise communal politics, we are against it”

Last month, Kabir had said that the foundation stone for the Masjid would be laid and it would take three years to be built.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," Kabir said.

Kabir reacts

Meanwhile, Kabir after his suspension reacted by saying he was in the TMC due to Mamata Banerjee and will resign on Friday. He also declared to launch his own political party on December 22.

“I am in the party for Mamata Banerjee. If she asks me to leave, I will. I came to know about the suspension from the media. I will resign from the TMC tomorrow".

“People of Murshidabad will give answer to this. I will fight against BJP and TMC”, he added.

