Tirumala temple raising security measures, anti-drone technology to guard temple premises

Religious places are always considered high security zones because of the large number of crowds that come to pay obeisance. And in these modern times drones have emerged as new threat perception to such places. Therefore, The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the world's richest Hindu temple, has decided to use anti-drone technology in view of the threat they pose to Sri Venkateswara temple.

The decision announced on Tuesday was taken at the TTD Trust Board meeting presided over by Board Chairman B. R. Naidu, reported news agency PTI.

Though, flying of drones is banned around the hill shrine, there have been few instances of security breaches recently. Last month, the local police arrested a YouTuber from Rajasthan for allegedly operating a drone to record the temple and its surroundings.

While a couple from Haryana were found using a drone camera along the Tirumala ghat road last year.

Keeping in mind the principles of Agama Shastra, sanctity of the temple, safety, and sentiments of the devotees, the TTD chairman had written a letter to Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, requesting him to declare Tirumala a no-flying zone, reported the news agency.

Other decisions taken by the board

Other than deciding to use anti-drone technology, there were other decisions taken for the safety, security and development of Tirumala in the board meeting one Tuesday.

The Board decided to increase the green cover in the Tirumala hills from the existing 68.14 per cent to 80 per cent through the Forest Department. For this, a sum of Rs 4 crore will be released by TTD to the forest department.

The board also decided to provide an additional Rs 71 crore per year in addition to the current Rs 60 crore financial aid provided to the SVIMS Super Specialty Hospital that caters to the health of poor people in the Rayalaseema region.

