Tiger census reveals India has 3,167 tigers, PM Modi releases data

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the latest tiger census data on Sunday (April 9), which revealed that the population of big cats in India was 3,167 in 2022.

The growth is significant as the data revealed that the population of tigers in India stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

The prime minister also launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), which will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, including tiger and lion.

PM Modi also released a booklet "Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision", which presented the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years, at the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'.

The Indian prime minister also said that the protection of wildlife was a universal issue, adding that IBCA was India's endeavour for the protection and conservation of big cats.

Project Tiger leads the way in protection and conservation of the big cats. https://t.co/53B9nwsNkt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023 ×

"Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful transcontinental translocation of the big cat," Modi said.

He further added that in order to have thriving wildlife, it is extremely essential for ecosystems to thrive and noted that this has been happening in India.

"India is a country where protecting nature is part of the culture. We do not believe in the conflict between ecology and economy, but give importance to coexistence between the two," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE