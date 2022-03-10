Three terrorists killed in two operations in Kashmir valley

Three terrorists were killed in two different operations in Kashmir valley today.

In an ongoing encounter in the Naina Batpora area of litter hamlet in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, two terrorists were killed.

In another operation in Srinagar's Hazratbal area, one terrorist was shot dead by security forces. A search for two more terrorists in the area is still going on.

''Another terrorist killed, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search is still going on. We are incriminating material. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. Further details shall follow,'' said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

In Srinagar, there was a brief encounter between terrorists and security forces in which one terrorist was killed while two others fled from the spot. A search operation has started in the area.

''One terrorist killed by Srinagar police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on,'' said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir Police.

There is a search operation is going on at both the operation sites.