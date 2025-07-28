/Three terrorists killed in Kashmir's Lidwas under Operation Mahadev; Indian Army issues statement

Security forces have neutralised three terrorists in an ongoing encounter in the Lidwas area of Srinagar's Upper reaches in Harwan of Zabarwan Moutains.

The Indian army confirmed the killing of three terrorists in the operation. “OP MAHADEV - Update. Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues, said the Indian Army.

According to the top officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, Operation Mahadev marks a major success for the forces in the Kashmir region.

Security forces have also recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the encounter site, and search operations are still in progress.

Earlier on Monday, the Army announced that contact had been established with terrorists in the general area of Lidwas in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Army's Chinar Corps wrote, "Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress."