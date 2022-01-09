Three people arrested in Ahmedabad for violating curfew, organising birthday bash of pet dog

Ahmedabad police has arrested three people, including two brothers, for violating the curfew imposed in the city by organising the birthday bash of their pet dog.

Chirag Patel, his brother Urvish Patel and their friend Divyesh Mehariya landed in hot water after police raided a Covid rule-breaking party staged for the coddled canine.

As per the local police, the lavish second birthday celebration cost 700,000 rupees (nearly $10,000) with an elaborate birthday cake and giant photo cutouts of Abby, an Indian Spitz and the soiree's guest of honour.

The trio had invited a popular folk singer to perform at the event. Besides their family members, their friends also joined the celebration.

Social media footage showed a crowd of people dancing in front of an ornate stage at the party, held in the western city of Ahmedabad, with their defiance of local social distancing rules eventually attracting the law's attention.

According to police inspector V.D. Zala, "We got information about a big party going on, so we raided the venue."

"As per Covid protocol, it is necessary to take permission before organising a party. The organisers are responsible for ensuring social distancing among guests."

Gujarat reported 5,396 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, out of which 2,281 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city alone. The city has 8,700 active cases, as per the health department.

To contain the transmission, the Gujarat government on Friday brought in additional curbs and extended the night curfew timings in cities.

As per the new guidelines, no more than 400 persons are allowed in an open space for political, social, or religious functions.



(With inputs from agencies)