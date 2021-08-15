'This is the moment, the right moment': PM Modi recites poem for youth during Independence Day address - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday (August 15). From agriculture to infrastructure, from health to sports, PM Modi touched upon a range of topics.

One of the highlights of his address was a poem, he recited enthusiastically before ending his speech. With the help of the poem, which was in Hindi, PM Modi encouraged the countrymen to take charge by saying, "this is the moment, the right moment, the priceless moment of India".

Laying a roadmap for 25 years, when India will celebrate 100 years of freedom, PM Modi mentioned that "there's nothing people can't do" and there's nothing that can't be achieved. He motivated the countrymen by saying that just get up and recognise abilities and understand responsibilities.

Here's the poem (Hindi):

यही समय है, सही समय है,

भारत का अनमोल समय है।

असंख्य भुजाओं की शक्ति है,

हर तरफ़ देश की भक्ति है,

तुम उठो तिरंगा लहरा दो,

भारत के भाग्य को फहरा दो।

यही समय है, सही समय है,

भारत का अनमोल समय है।

कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो कर ना सको,

कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो पा ना सको,

तुम उठ जाओ, तुम जुट जाओ,

सामर्थ्य को अपने पहचानो,

कर्तव्य को अपने सब जानो,

भारत का ये अनमोल समय है,

यही समय है, सही समय है ।

The poem loosely translated in English as, "This is the moment, the right moment. India's priceless moment. Power of innumerable arms and love for the nation. Pick up the National Flag and unfurl India's future."

"This is the moment, the right moment. India's priceless moment. There's nothing you can't do. There's nothing you can't get. Get up and get going, recognise your abilities and responsibilities.

During his address, PM Modi also remembered the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for a free India. PM Modi also honoured the Coronavirus (COVID-19) warriors and stars of the Tokyo Olympics, who brought glory to the nation.

