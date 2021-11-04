This is how various countries across the world are celebrating Diwali

The festival of lights, Diwali, is being celebrated all over the world on Thursday.

Diwali is celebrated with great fervour and gaiety all over India as it marks the return of Hindu god Lord Rama to Ayodhya in northern India after he defeated Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, it is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

Celebrating 6th #AyurvedaDay, Amb @dineshbhatia inaugurated Conference on "Ayurveda and Nutrition" co-organized with @ayurvedaprema. He highlighted growing reach of Ayurveda through Argentine Institutions, Experts & Nutritionists dedicated to its dissemination#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/k9KRReRVjs — India in Argentina (@Indembarg) November 3, 2021 ×

Ambassador (Designate) @AkhileshIFS and Mrs Reeti Mishra attended Parkside Diwali Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/vssEFuAkIA — India in Ireland (Embassy of India, Dublin) (@IndiainIreland) November 3, 2021 ×

Rangoli, fireworks, lightings marked Diwali celebrations at Embassy Residence. It had august presence of the Minister of Culture, Govt. of Panama, H.E. Carlos Aguilar Navarro, Indian diaspora and friends of India. #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 @MEAIndia @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/viQ4hdBaQT — India in Panama (@IndiainPanama) November 3, 2021 ×

Let’s celebrate the festival of lights by illuminating each other's paths.



Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Diwali from TECC to all our friends in India! pic.twitter.com/S63gUV3Dt6 — Taiwan in India (@TWIndia2) November 3, 2021 ×

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people a happy Diwali.

"It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity, and good fortunes in everyone's life," he said.

Devotees lit 1.2 million earthen lamps in India's northern temple town of Ayodhya, which Hindus believe to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

The 3-km-long bank of Sarayu River in the holy town glistened when all the lamps were lit by the devotees. A laser show that portrayed various facets of Ramayana, a Hindu epic, and fireworks was also organised later.

India's peak holiday season is the time when people splurge on dresses, sweets, cars and other consumer goods that are vital for fuelling the economy.

Most activities are back to normal after India administered almost a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

President Ram Nath Kovind asked people to celebrate the festival together in a clean and safe manner, and to resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment.

Seeking to reduce the pollution, authorities like in previous years have banned firecrackers in cities with particularly bad air.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has introduced a resolution in the US Congress recognising the religious and historical significance of Diwali.

Recognising the historical and religious significance of Diwali, the resolution expresses its deepest respect for Indian-Americans and the Indian diaspora throughout the world on this significant occasion, he said.