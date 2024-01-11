'This is a shameless decision': Uddhav Thackeray knocks on SC's door after suffering setback

Maharashtra opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray has said his party Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will be approaching the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's ruling in the MLA disqualification case.

Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister of western Indian state of Maharashtra, had led a rebellion within the erstwhile Shiv Sena headed by Thackeray, the former chief minister of the state.

Thackeray, who now heads the UBT, slammed Narwekar's decision wherein the latter stated that current Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena.

"This is a shameless decision, they have crushed the SC's earlier decision. By today's ruling, they have shown that even the Supreme Court's decision would not be accepted. We are going to see whether a contempt petition can be filed. The SC has now to determine whether its existence is going to remain, they have to decide this case suo moto," said Thackeray.

Thackeray was referring to the apex court's verdict from last year wherein the five-judge constitution bench stated that the Speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was 'illegal'.

"The Speaker has gone into something that was not his domain by going into the party constitution. They should have stayed within the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court. Today's ruling has insulted the top court," added Thackeray.

The speaker said that while deciding on the contesting claims made by both factions, it was necessary to consider party constitution which was passed in 1999.

Uddhav Thackeray camp was insistent that an amended party constitution from the year 2018 should be considered. Narvekar said this was not possible as the amended constitution was not before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Genesis of controversy

The verdict by Narwekar comes 18 months after Shinde's rebellion against Thackeray which split Shiv Sena and ultimately brought down the state government formed after a coalition between Shiv Sena, Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, known popularly as the Maha Vikas Aghadi. .

Shinde, who was a minister in Thackeray-led government, afterwards joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with MLAs in his support and became chief minister of Maharashtra. BJP leader and former state CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed the post of deputy chief minister.