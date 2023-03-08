This Indian toddler was crowned youngest ‘prodigy’ in fluid arts

An 18-month-old Indian toddler has been crowned as the youngest “prodigy” artist after he made 50 contemporary fluid art paintings using 43 techniques, without the use of a traditional brush.

The World Book of Records gave the title to Arhaan Sai Gourishetty, from the city of Hyderabad in the southern Indian state of Telangana, who has already earned four international and two national records.

The London-based organisation also accorded him other titles such as Prodigy of Fluid Arts and Youngest Art Prodigy by the Super Kids Telugu Book of Records.

What makes this feat noteworthy is that Arhaan accomplished it all without receiving any formal instruction on how to use paint tools.

He reportedly used 43 techniques, including the innovative use of toy car wheels as tools to create unique textures, which were both aesthetically stunning and emotionally engaging.

According to reports, Arhaan’s parents — Arun Sai Gourishetty and Snehitha Gourishetty —were the first to introduce him to his creative side and unleashed his innate ability for attention to detail.

Arhaan’s abilities, though seem to be quite natural, can also, in fact, be attributed to his exceptional genes and brimming environment. His older brother Aadith Gourishetty recently set a world record for his memory skills at just 21 months in 2020, recognised by the World Book of Records, London.

Arhaan's talent is a testament to the fact that organisations such as the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records have already recognised his extraordinary abilities.

