India: Third blast near Golden Temple at Punjab’s Amritsar in a week, five arrested

AmritsarEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: May 11, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

The first image of the alleged suspect behind the explosion has surfaced on the internet Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The first image of the alleged suspect behind the explosion surfaced on the internet, as per a post shared by ANI quoting Punjab police sources.

Another low-intensity explosion, the third in less than a week, was reported on Thursday near Guru Ram Dass Inn, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, which is one of the holiest Sikh shrines in the northern state of Punjab in India. Five conspirators, who allegedly planned the blast, have been arrested, said police. "The motive behind the detonation was to disturb peace. The explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast," said the Punjab police sources cited by news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the case was solved with the arrest of five people involved in the incident.

"Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested," Punjab DGP tweeted.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police collected forensic samples from the site of the blast.

During the press conference held in the city, Punjab DGP revealed that five people, Azadvir Singh, Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh, were taken into custody. Out of them, three were involved in the sourcing of the explosives. He further added that one woman is also being interrogated in the incident.

First image of suspect out

The first image of the alleged suspect behind the explosion surfaced on the internet, as per this post shared by ANI quoting Punjab police sources.

In the screenshot from the CCTV footage, the suspect was seen roaming with a man inside Guru Ram Dass Inn premises. 

A loud explosion was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 12:30 am on May 11. However, no casualties were reported.

While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh earlier said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out."

"The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on," he added.

Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the investigation is underway.

Two low-intensity explosions near Golden Temple in 3 days at the same spot

Earlier this week, two explosions rocked the city of Amritsar leaving one person wounded.

The first blast occurred on Saturday night, at around 11:15 pm on a heritage street near the Golden Temple and the other was reported on Monday morning at the same spot.

Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said that both explosions were of low intensity.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the state of being a "total failure" in preventing such incidents.
 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

