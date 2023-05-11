India: Third blast near Golden Temple at Punjab’s Amritsar in a week, five arrested

Another low-intensity explosion, the third in less than a week, was reported on Thursday near Guru Ram Dass Inn, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, which is one of the holiest Sikh shrines in the northern state of Punjab in India. Five conspirators, who allegedly planned the blast, have been arrested, said police. "The motive behind the detonation was to disturb peace. The explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast," said the Punjab police sources cited by news agency ANI. Five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly: Punjab police sources pic.twitter.com/FoY7cU4RRj — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023 × Taking to Twitter, Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the case was solved with the arrest of five people involved in the incident.

"Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested," Punjab DGP tweeted.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police collected forensic samples from the site of the blast. Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved



5 persons arrested



Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar @PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 11, 2023 × During the press conference held in the city, Punjab DGP revealed that five people, Azadvir Singh, Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh, were taken into custody. Out of them, three were involved in the sourcing of the explosives. He further added that one woman is also being interrogated in the incident. We have taken into custody five persons- Azadvir Singh, Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh. Of them, three were involved in the sourcing of the explosives. One woman is also being questioned: Punjab DCP Gaurav Yadav on recent low-intensity explosions… pic.twitter.com/EWOUE6V3ut — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023 × First image of suspect out The first image of the alleged suspect behind the explosion surfaced on the internet, as per this post shared by ANI quoting Punjab police sources.

In the screenshot from the CCTV footage, the suspect was seen roaming with a man inside Guru Ram Dass Inn premises. Amritsar | Picture of the alleged suspect behind the low-intensity explosion that occurred near Golden temple, last night, as per Punjab Police sources. pic.twitter.com/BBBeLDaaIz — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023 × A loud explosion was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 12:30 am on May 11. However, no casualties were reported. #WATCH | Police and HS Dhami, President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at the spot where a loud explosion occurred near Amritsar's Golden Temple last night



This was the third such explosion in the area in a week. pic.twitter.com/BBjlBtZjy1 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023 × While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh earlier said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out."

"The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on," he added. #WATCH | Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound, that was heard near the Golden Temple, which, as per the police, could be another explosion.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/CXzms3FdYw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023 × Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the investigation is underway. Two low-intensity explosions near Golden Temple in 3 days at the same spot Earlier this week, two explosions rocked the city of Amritsar leaving one person wounded.

The first blast occurred on Saturday night, at around 11:15 pm on a heritage street near the Golden Temple and the other was reported on Monday morning at the same spot.

Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said that both explosions were of low intensity.



Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the state of being a "total failure" in preventing such incidents.



(With inputs from agencies)