Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, tweets PM Modi; #NoSir says Twitter

Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, tweets PM Modi

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 02, 2020, 09.08 PM(IST)

PM Modi. Photograph:( ANI )

PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter alone

In a surprising development, PM Modi in a tweet said he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube," PM Modi said, adding, "will keep you all posted."

PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter alone. 

The Indian prime minister has 44,597,925 followers currently on Facebook with another 35.2 million on Instagram.

On YouTube, PM Modi has 4.5 million subscribers.

After PM Modi made the announcement, Twitter exploded with reactions with several saying that the prime minister should not quit.

