Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, tweets PM Modi; #NoSir says Twitter

In a surprising development, PM Modi in a tweet said he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Also Read: Diaspora dynamics in 'Howdy Modi' to 'Namaste Trump'

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube," PM Modi said, adding, "will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020 ×

PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter alone.

The Indian prime minister has 44,597,925 followers currently on Facebook with another 35.2 million on Instagram.

On YouTube, PM Modi has 4.5 million subscribers.

After PM Modi made the announcement, Twitter exploded with reactions with several saying that the prime minister should not quit.

No Sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏@narendramodi Your presence on social media is the biggest counter force against all those who are trying 24x7 to harm civilisational value/ethos,culture & history of Bharat🇮🇳

You are the voice & face of Billion Patriot Indians🇮🇳

Sir,Plz don’t leave social media🙏 https://t.co/Yu2UZrjmYT — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 2, 2020 ×

No sir. Please rethink your decision. It will be difficult for us to express our feelings to you. Only this is the way you are in direct contact with normal citizens. You are like “Shiva of Kailash” who is never deviated nor disturbed.🔱Vandematram. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KaT7QQLzHd — MANO RANJAN SINGH (@MANORANJAN183) March 2, 2020 ×