There will be no trade deal with India during Trump's visit: White House 

The White House on Friday said that there will be ''no trade deal'' between India and the United States during Trump's two-day visit to India.

A senior White House official said the recent announcements coming from new Delhi were making negotiations even more difficult.

Washington has interpreted India's focus on the 'Make in India' programme as a form of protectionism.

Watch | Trump refuses to sign trade deal with India

Listing out the number of concerns they had about the trade deal, the White House officials said India's purchase of the Russian missile shield system has irked Washington. India also raised the tariffs on US imports in the last budget.

Access to Indian markets has been a consistent demand from the US side and Washington feels India is not doing enough to level the playing field for American goods. The fact that America's lead trade negotiator is not visiting India is the biggest give-away. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was supposed to meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal last week and possibly hammer out a precursor to the free trade deal but as things stand -- there will only be minor commercial agreements -- and nothing of substance.

