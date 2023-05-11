The story of Sankarsh Chanda and how Savart became one of the top investment platforms in India

In this constantly evolving world of research and investments, it takes a truly visionary entrepreneur to stand out and make a difference. Sankarsh Chanda, the founder of Savart has turned his passion for investing and research into an innovative wealth management app that empowers individuals to pursue their financial freedom. Humble beginnings at the age of 15 Can you believe that a renowned stock market article fully filled with jargon is easy to understand for a 15-year-old kid?

Sankarsh Chanda’s curious brain made him enter a man’s world and deal with some of the toughest topics like volatility, inflation & recessions of Stock Markets and the Global Economy.

Sankarsh was thrilled by the school of thought pursued by Benjamin Graham. Graham was well known for evaluating companies with precision. His investing style paid little attention to fluctuating market sentiments and focused on the real-world performance of their companies.

Sankarsh used his sister’s DEMAT account to invest his scholarship money. He invested all his money in companies that he understood through P&Ls, and balance sheets of various domestic, and international businesses. Markets aren't always a smooth ride Sankarsh Chanda's first investment went well, but it was more due to luck than skill. After enjoying this early success, he faced a good amount of losses in his next investments. These setbacks made him realize he needed to learn more and improve his skills to be successful in the unpredictable world of stock markets and later made good (or) 20x returns out of it. Founding Savart “I invested around Rs 1.5 lakh over a period of two years. The market value of my shares had gone up to around Rs 13 lakh in two years out of which I used 8 lakhs to start Savart,” says Sankarsh. After conducting 6-month market research, Sankarsh started Savart in 2017. His business model was simple: to provide long-term investment out-performance and provide the luxury of portfolio customization, which was reserved for High-Net-Worth investors only, to every individual. What sets Savart's technology at the top from others? Savart’s AI automates not just advice but also research, making it unique among its peer human-run advisories. A traditional advisory uses a set of rules fed by inputs directly or indirectly from a human analyst, whereas Savart’s AI controls the end-to-end process. Is Savart’s tech necessary? When you have already existing products? Even with the presence of existing products in the market. Savart's value lies in

1. Unlimited Research Potential: Research & advice that covers 1 Billion data points and is not limited by the number of analysts working.

2. Alpha Generation/ Return Generation: The data input and the insights that are generated helps clients outperform the markets i.e., 23.38% CAGR since inception compared to 11.4% CAGR of Nifty 50.

3. Real-Time Portfolio Tracking: People sleep, AI doesn’t need to. Portfolios are tracked in real-time and necessary actions are swiftly communicated.

4. Affordable Subscription Prices: This cutting-edge technology with the ancient wisdom of patience, value, ethics and inclusive investing is available at an affordable price. How does Savart’s AI help clients in their personalised investing journey? 1. Quantitative Analysis: Traditional analysts look at Profit & Loss statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow statements to make decisions, which are often based on (biased) assumptions and estimates. Savart has gone a step further to overcome these biases to build the technology for long-term investments, i.e., using billions of data points with the help of machine learning.

2. Qualitative Analysis: While doing qualitative analysis, Savart’s AI uses textual, visual, and graphical data to generate insights. Though quantitative analysis provides a mathematical & statistical edge to the research. This analysis focuses on investments’ subjective, intuitive, and abstract aspects. This analysis includes not just legal jargon but also topics like ethics, corporate governance, brand, moat and innovation.

3. Risk Profiling, Portfolio tracking & rebalancing: Qualitative & Quantitative analysis are important for drawing out good opportunities. Understanding whether the opportunity is right for you or not becomes a bigger deal. Savart, with its proprietary Emotional, Financial & General Analysis, understands you, your goals, risk appetite, aspirations, comforts, and needs well and suggests personalised portfolios. How to make Savart’s AI work for you? > To have AI-driven research that helped its clients achieve superior returns in the market work for you.

> Once you download the app on the Play Store/iOS.

> Use your mobile number to log in.

> A simple KYC process lets you verify your details.

> Savart App asks you to complete a simple form to understand your risk profile. (EFG Analysis)

> After the EFG analysis, the Savart app lets you define your financial goals.

> From here, Savart’s AI takes over and determines the right investments to meet your goals.

> Within a few seconds, Savart will make relevant investment plans for you with the available opportunities in the market.

> Since Investments are habit-driven, Savart assigns you a Client Delight Associate who helps you achieve your goal on a timely basis.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE