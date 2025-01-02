The Nimisha Priya case is a high-profile incident involving an Indian nurse from the southern state of Kerala who has been sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national.

Her case has led to considerable sympathy in her home state, and nationally it has been all over Indian media. But what is her case:

Her story

Nimisha Priya, originally from Palakkad, Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2008 to work as a nurse. She had partnered with a Yemeni National Mahdi to open a clinic due to Yemeni laws that require foreign nationals to have a local partner for business ventures. Their relationship deteriorated, with Mahdi allegedly abusing and torturing her, taking her passport, and falsely claiming they were married.

The Crime

She was imprisoned in Yemen for killing the Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. The murder was allegedly in self-defense or an unintended consequence of an attempt to retrieve her passport, which Mahdi had confiscated.

After his death, she and another nurse, Hannan, allegedly dismembered his body and disposed of it in a water tank.

The Punishment

Priya was sentenced to death in 2020 by a Yemeni court. And while the sentencing was announced much earlier, it has now been confirmed by the Houthi leadership in Sana’a. The case is taking place in areas that are under the control of Houthis in Yemen and that has led to further complications.

The Help

There have been various efforts to secure her release, including payment of "blood money". Under Islamic law, "diyya" or blood money can be paid to the victim's family to forgive the crime and waive the death penalty. Efforts include raising funds for this purpose with around $40,000 that has been collected. A "Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council" has also been established. Her family has been trying to negotiate with Mahdi's family.

Indian Government's stance

India's Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is extending all help. In a statement on 31st December, MEA said, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms. Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter."

International Support

In a significant development, Iran has offered its good office in the case. Senior Iranian official said, 'We will take up the issue of this nurse...we will do whatever we can'. Official, pointed, 'anything we can do... We will not hesitate." This is a significant gesture from Tehran in this case.