The Kerala Story: More than 100 arrested after clashes in India’s Maharashtra over social media post

Over 110 people have been arrested and one person died after clashes erupted between two groups in the Indian state of Maharashtra’s town of Akola, over the weekend, as per media reports citing officials. The violence is said to be triggered by a social media post on the controversial film, The Kerala Story, reported BBC, citing reports.

The authorities had also imposed a curfew and shut down internet services in the violence-hit city to get the situation under control. At least eight people, including a female constable, were injured after the clashes erupted over the weekend.

“Violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute. Some Vehicles have been damaged by the violent mob. The situation is now under control,” Akola Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Ghuge, said on Sunday, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to the police, the violence first began on Saturday when members of the community gathered outside the town’s police station to protest against a social media post in relation to The Kerala Story.

The post in question was reportedly a conversation between two residents the screenshot of which was shared on Instagram by one of them and “hurt the religious sentiments” of the other person.

“During a chat between two individuals, one person purposely tried to hurt the religious sentiments of another person after which the screenshot of those messages were shared on Instagram,” a police official told The Indian Express.



The members of the community then went on to file a complaint against the individual in the Ramdaspeth police station and while a case was being registered, some 1000 people marched to the house of the person who had uploaded the post, reported the local media.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday, ordered the police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the riots in Akola and Shevgaon in Ahmednagar while also urging people to maintain peace and social harmony.

However, no further details about the post were given. The police are looking for the account holder whose Instagram handle was XYZZZZZ99988. The account, which appears to be fake, was deleted minutes after sending provocative messages, said the police.

Meanwhile, some parts of the city in Maharashtra remain under curfew, while internet access is completely restored, as of Tuesday. The incident has since also led to the registration of six cases at the Old City and Ramdas Peth police stations in Akola. A heavy security force is deployed in the city, including personnel of the Riot Control Police (RCP) and the State Reserve Police Force.

“Shops which were shut due to violence reopened today. Internet services are restored. However, a curfew will remain in force from 8:00 pm to 8:00 am (local time) in areas under the limits of Old City and Dabki Road police stations,” said Akola SP Sandip Ghuge.

When asked about the status of the investigation, he said, “Police are trying to reach to the root of the violence, including aspects like who were the instigators and their motive.” He added, “We have written to Instagram seeking details on the account holder. We have also sought help from our cyber teams and are trying to find its IP address.”

