The Kerala Story screening gets abruptly cancelled in UK. Here's what happened

Not only in India, but The Kerala Story is creating quite a buzz internationally as well. The movie was released in the UK on May 12, however before the first show, it was pulled down from the screens.

The screening was cancelled throughout the country after a delay in the classification from the British Board of Film Classification.

People from the Indian diaspora were left furious after all the screenings were cancelled and tickets were refunded. Shocked by the sudden cancellation, some netizens were quick to share the news on Twitter.

''Movie #TheKerelaStory has been cancelled in cinemas across the UK, stating certification issues…. Can @BBFCconfirm this? What seems to be the problem?'' one Twitter user wrote.



Sharing the reason behind the abrupt cancellation, Cineworld, a leading UK multiplex cinema chain, shared that the movie has not received an age rating certificate on time.

Cineworld's tweet reads, ''Hi, we are sorry that the upcoming performances of The Kerala Story have been cancelled. This is due to the film not receiving an age rating in time for the scheduled release date, all affected customers will be contacted and refunded. Apologies for any disappointment caused.''

Later, BBFC also issued a statement, saying that the movie is still going through its classification process.

Later, BBFC also issued a statement, saying that the movie is still going through its classification process.

The tweet reads: ''The Kerala Story is still going through our classification process. Once the film has received a BBFC age rating and content advice, it will be available to be screened in UK cinemas. 1/2.''

One user wrote, ''The #UK doesn’t get to lecture #India on free speech. The @BBFC decided not to give the #KeralaStory story a classification. Emails to customers without explanation. The hypocrisy of allowing multiple shows about various depictions of #ISIS – just not where Hindus are the victims?” A movie playing in local Canadian and American cinemas is not being given certification by @BBFC.



That is the state of censorship in the UK. Then they want to lecture others on free speech.



For reference the movie is sold out in Toronto theaters. #Kerala_story https://t.co/RT09x0RHWZ pic.twitter.com/YJEHCPh7PT — malika (@malikakas) May 12, 2023 × Another user tweeted, ''A movie playing in local Canadian and American cinemas is not being given certification by @BBFC. That is the state of censorship in the UK. Then they want to lecture others on free speech. For reference, the movie is sold out in Toronto theatres.''

Kerala Story controversy

The movie, which has become a hot topic ever since the first trailer was released, is said to be inspired by true events. Set in the South Indian state of Kerala, the movie revolves around a group of college-going girls who are converted to Islam and sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The film has received polarised opinions from the public and politicians.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles.

