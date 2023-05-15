The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares health update after road accident

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma is fine. She had reportedly met with an accident while she and her hit film’s director Sudipto Sen were supposed to join an event together. They met with an accident and were taken to a hospital nearby.

Sharing a health update with her fans, she assured everyone that the whole team is fine and nothing major happened. Thanking everyone for their concern, the actress wrote, "I'm fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern." I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern ❤️❤️ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

Before Adah, Sudipto also shared a message that they were supposed to visit an event but couldn’t do so because of a medical emergency. On his Twitter, he wrote, "Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra."

Meanwhile, their film, The Kerala Story continues to rake moolah at the box office. The film performed extremely well over the weekend. The film has become the fourth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The film follows box office collections of films Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

