WATCH: Nora Fatehi makes Calm Down singer Rema dance to her song

It was a blast at Nigerian singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai. Indian celebrity Nora Fatehi took to the stage and gave the “Calm Down” singer company as they danced together and entertained the audiences. Other celebs like Zara Khan and Zanai Bhosle, Ali Merchant were there at the concert.

Nora made Rema dance to her famous song “Naach Meri Rani”. She showed him the hook steps of the dance as Rema joined in on the fun and surprised Indian fans with his groove.

Check out the video of “Cam Down” singer Rema and Nora Fatehi dancing on the stage: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Nora dressed casually for the event. She was seen in a white top and denim shorts. She kept her hair simple in a braid. Rema was seen in a shirtless avatar with low waist jeans and open hair.

As soon as the video went viral, a lot of mixed comments made their way towards Nora Fatehi. While a lot of people liked the song-dance sequence, others trolled Nora for repeating herself too many times as she’s performed the same dance in almost every other event of importance. One user wrote, “Haters gona hate while she is going international.” Another user wrote, “What a moment to see live!!!” The third user wrote, “Make everyone #dancewithnora.”

Those who didn’t like it said she performed the same during the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. One wrote, “Why is she singing? She is a dancer, and should only dance”. Another wrote, “Why does she keep doing this. Does she not know anything else?”

