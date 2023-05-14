The Kerala Story box office: Adah Sharma’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Since the day of its release, The Kerala Story has been raking in outstanding numbers at the box office. Sudipto Sen's film which has created a lot of buzz for its controversial plot was released in theatres on May 5, and within two weeks of its release, it had crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone. The movie starring Adah Sharma in the lead role has seen a huge jump in the second week of its release.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 12.35 crore on Friday and Rs 19.50 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 112 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 💯 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice…''

The film has received a thunderous response and has also emerged as the public's first choice and is giving tough competition to other big-budget releases like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Priyanka Chopra's Love Again, among others.

Helmed by Sen, the film, which is said to be inspired by true events, is set in Kerala and revolves around a group of college-going girls who are converted to Islam and sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The film has received polarised opinions from the public and politicians. The movie has been banned in some states, while in others it has been declared tax-free.



The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE