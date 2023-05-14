Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra in this adorable video - Watch

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday. The ceremony was organised in New Delhi's Kapurthala House and was a low-key affair with only family and friends in attendance. The grand event was attended by some of the most prominent Bollywood personalities and politicians. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and CM of the Indian state of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann arrived to bless the couple with their whole family. From the showbiz world, Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra, renowned designer Manish Malhotra, singer Milka Singh, and Gurdeep Mehndi were among the attendees. Soon after Parineeti made her love official on her Instagram, several photos and videos from the ceremony started doing the rounds on social media. Out of many, one video of the newly-engaged couple from the ceremony has taken the internet by storm. The adorable clip shows the couple enjoying the song ''Ve Maahi'' from her film Kesari, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

In the video, Parineeti is adorably holding the hand of Raghav as she mouths the song romantic song looking at Raghav, after which the AAP politician drags Parineeti closer towards himself and softly plants a kiss on her cheeks.

The video, which was shared by a paparazzo named Viral Bhayani, quickly went viral on social media.



Gushing over their smitten chemistry, one user wrote, "They are the cutest." Another wrote, "They look so much in love. God bless them."



For the ceremony, Raghav and Parineeti wore colour-coordinated outfits. The Isaqzaade actress was looking beautiful in the ethnic suit with pearl detailing, designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her look with polki earrings, a mangtika, and rings. However, she kept her makeup simple.



The details of her dress read, "rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble."



Parineeti and Raghav's first photos:



Soon after the ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav made their love official. Sharing the dreamy pictures of them from the ceremony, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for. I said yes!"



In the photos, the couple are adorably holding each other.

Soon after Parineeti made her love finally official, her sister Priyanka Chopra also wished the couple. Sharing some inside pictures from the ceremony, the actress wrote, ''Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam!''

For the ceremony, the Citadel star was dressed up to the nines for the occasion. The actress, who arrived from the US in the morning, showed up in the parrot green saree with ruffled detailing paired with the corset top. She topped her look with diamond necklaces and bracelets.