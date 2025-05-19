Tharoor vs Bilawal? Pakistanis say their govt messing up 'own case' by sending Zardari against Congress leader

After India announced an all-party delegation to visit various countries to brief about Operation Sindoor, Pakistan copied the move and announced a similar delegation. When the BJP-led government chose Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to lead the delegation, Islamabad said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead Pakistan's delegation.

Since the announcement of Zardari's name, internet can't stop but compare the two politicians. Netizens, especially Pakistanis, went against their own government and seemed siding with the Indian politician over cheering for Zardari.



In a shared video on the social media platform X, a Pakistani journalist listed down the achievements of Tharoor and how he is a "self-made" man, whereas Zardari was born with a "golden spoon".

"Pakistan's government has launched Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to counter Dr Shashi Tharoor, an MP in India and a leader of the Congress Party," the TV commentator was heard saying.

"A day before I had said that the Narendra Modi-led government has chosen Dr Shashi Tharoor to lead a delegation, which will visit nations to brief about terrorism of Pakistan. Now, let's analyse the personalities of both leaders to understand what are their missions and how successful they will be," the journalist said.

"Dr Shashi Tharoor is a foreign policy hawk. He has been on positions like state minister of foreign affairs, union foreign minister, and before these positions, he has been associated with foreign policy. He has also worked in the United Nations (UN) for a long time...," he continued.

"Currently, his age is around 70 years. He is the author of multiple books, he has interaction with the media across the world. On the other hand, our Bilawal Zardari is almost 37-year-old, he has studied from the Oxford University, speaks very good English. Unlike Dr Shashi Tharoor, who is a self-made man, Bilawal Zardari was born with a golden spoon studded with diamonds. There's absolutely no struggle in his life. He never had to struggle for education, money, political career, he was launched by his father," he added.

"If his father had no ties in politics, then may be Bilawal Zardari won't even get elected from a constituency," the journalist said.

How internet, especially Pakistanis, reacted

"It’s such a low bar to compare Tharoor with Bilawal!" an X user wrote.

"Shashi Tharoor is one of the great minds of India. Meanwhile, baby Bilawal cannot walk, speak or even think. How will he handle Shashi?" another wrote.

"There is no comparison between Baby Bilawal, a privileged guy with no talent versus Shashi," wrote a third one.