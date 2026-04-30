/Thane accused who stabbed guards studied maps of sensitive areas in Mumbai, consumed radical content

A man arrested for reportedly attacking two security guards after asking their religion in the Thane district of Maharashtra had also studied maps of Mumbai's sensitive areas. The 31-year-old accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, was apprehended nearly an hour after he stabbed the guards at an under-construction building site in the Mira Road area, after they failed to recite the 'Kalma' or 'Kalima', on Monday.



Ansari had lived in the United States with his parents from 2000 to 2020 before returning to India after his work permit expired. According to media reports, he had been viewing radical content and studying maps of sensitive locations in Mumbai, along with tactical guides related to “lone wolf” attacks.



Investigators are now examining records from his two-decade stay in the US to determine whether his radicalisation began there or after he came back to India. As a former chemistry teacher who worked at a local coaching centre, officials are also probing whether he intended to develop explosives or chemical devices.

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It is being further suspected that his attack on security personnel may not have been random, but rather an effort to assess the response time of security forces.

A handwritten note has been found from Ansari which mentioned with 'lone wolf' attacks and the terror group the Islamic State. The state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recovered a note referring to lone wolf attacks and the Islamic State, along with a laptop, and three copies of the Quran during the probe. The investigative team found these evidence during a search of his residence in Mira Road, about 200 metres from the incident site.

wanted to to join the IS

As per the reports, he expressed his desire to join the IS in the notes including words like 'jihad' and 'Gaza'. Ansari reportedly explained the attack on guards as his "first step" towards joining a terrorist outfit.

After his work permit expired, he returned to India in 2020 and stayed in the Kurla area of Mumbai and Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai for some time. Since 2022, he has been living alone at the Smita Regency building in Naya Nagar, Mira Road.

His wife, who is of Afghan origin, had reportedly left him and gone to the US. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the 31-year-old seemed to have undergone "self-radicalisation".

After his work permit expired, he returned to India in 2020 and spent some time living in Mumbai’s Kurla area and in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Since 2022, he has been residing alone at the Smita Regency building in Naya Nagar, Mira Road. His wife, reportedly of Afghan origin, is said to have left him and moved to the US. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the 31-year-old appeared to have undergone “self-radicalisation.”