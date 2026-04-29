/Srinagar Police bust two terror modules, arrest five OGWs including doctor

In a major counter-terrorism success, Srinagar Police have dismantled two separate terror modules in the city, arresting five overground workers (OGWs), including a medical professional and recovering a cache of high-grade weapons and incriminating material.

According to officials, the coordinated operations were carried out by multiple police units under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar.

In one operation, a joint team comprising officers from Zadibal, Soura, Lal Bazar, and Zakoora areas raided a terrorist hideout in Chana Mohalla, located in the Mulfaq area. During the search, security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle, 14 rounds of ammunition, and a hand grenade, dealing a significant blow to militant infrastructure in the region.

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In a separate operation conducted during the intervening night, a team from Police Post Khanmoh apprehended five individuals at a checkpoint in Nard Sangri, Khanmoh. The group, which included a doctor, was found in possession of two hand grenades, two magazines with live rounds, objectionable posters, and six mobile phones.

Police sources said the arrests were made during routine checking, but the recovery points to their involvement in facilitating terror activities.