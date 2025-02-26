Terrorists opened fire at an army vehicle in the Sunderbani Sector area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said. There have been no reports of any casualties in the incident. Further details are awaited into the matter.

Last week, in a significant success against anti-national elements, security forces busted a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a well-coordinated search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers), and four packets of detonators.

The successful operation is a major setback to militant activities in the region and highlights the unwavering commitment of security forces to ensuring peace and security.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from ANI news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.