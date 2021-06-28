Terrorists kill J&K special police officer, his wife in Pulwama; daughter injured

Terrorists killed a former Jammu and Kashmir Police special police officer (SPO) and his wife at their residence in Hariparigam village in Pulwama district.

The J&K police said that the terrorists barged into SPO Fayaz Ahmad's house in Hariparigam in the Awantipora area of the district about 11 p.m. and started fire on his family.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the SPO and his wife, Raja Begum, died of their injuries.

Rafia, their injured daughter, has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

A tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, "#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on.""#AwantiporaTerrorIncidentUpdate: #Martyred Fayaz Ahmad`s wife also #succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Further details shall follow", tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

(With inputs from agencies)