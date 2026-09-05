/Terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar identified as Pakistani national: J&K Police

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday said that the terrorist neutralised during Operation Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In a post on X, J&K Police said, “You can run but you can’t hide! The terrorist neutralised during Op Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba.”

The operation was launched on Thursday following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam. The joint operation was conducted by the Indian Army, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the Army’s Chinar Corps, troops conducting the search operation observed suspicious movement in the area. When the suspected terrorists were challenged, they opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was neutralised.

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“Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised,” the Chinar Corps said in a statement.

An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the operation site.