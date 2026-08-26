/Srinagar Police trace and arrest two Central Jail escapees in Rajasthan

In a major breakthrough, Srinagar Police have arrested the two undertrial prisoners who escaped from Srinagar Central Jail earlier this week. The duo was traced and apprehended in Rajasthan after a three-day-long manhunt that extended beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

A high alert had been sounded across Kashmir following the escape of the two prisoners, both facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The inmates reportedly escaped from Srinagar Central Jail on Sunday by scaling the prison’s outer wall.

The two escapees were identified as Farman Khan, a resident of Sadanpora in Rajasthan, and Mukhtar Ahmed Gujjar, a resident of Sanglan Chittargul in Anantnag district.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following their escape, police launched an extensive search operation across Jammu and Kashmir and other states. Since Khan is a resident of Rajasthan, investigators expanded the search to the state, where both prisoners were eventually located and arrested.

Lookout notices carrying photographs of the two men were circulated at key entry and exit points, including railway stations, Srinagar airport and national highways. Police had also announced a reward for information that could lead to their arrest and urged the public to contact the nearest police station or emergency helpline 112.

Also read | NIA court rejects bail plea of Pulwama terror case accused Insha Jan, cites ongoing trial

According to police records, Farman Khan was lodged at the jail in connection with FIR No. 19/2026, registered at Lar Police Station in Ganderbal on June 23. The case includes Sections 137(2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

Mukhtar Ahmed Gujjar was facing FIR No. 20/2026, registered at Soura Police Station in Srinagar on April 13. The case invokes Sections 137(2) and 65(1) of the BNS and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

The escape had raised serious concerns over security arrangements at Srinagar Central Jail, a high-security facility housing around 500 inmates. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been responsible for security at the prison since October 2023, including security arrangements inside and around the facility.