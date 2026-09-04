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Terrorist killed in joint security operation in Budgam’s Ashdar Gali

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 19:39 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 19:39 IST
Terrorist killed in joint security operation in Budgam’s Ashdar Gali

Image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Security forces killed one terrorist and recovered an AK-47 during a joint Army, CRPF, and police operation in Budgam's Ashdar Gali. A search remains underway for remaining suspects.

One terrorist was killed and an AK-47 rifle was recovered during a joint security operation in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district, officials said on Friday.

The operation was launched on Thursday following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

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According to the Army’s Chinar Corps, troops conducting the operation observed suspicious movement in the area and challenged the suspected terrorists. The terrorists responded by opening fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised,” the Chinar Corps said in a statement.

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An AK-47 rifle and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain terrorist, the Army said. Security forces suspended the operation during the night but resumed the search at first light on Friday. A large-scale search operation is currently underway in the area.

Officials suspect that one or two more terrorists could still be hiding in the area, prompting security forces to intensify searches and maintain a tight cordon.

The operation remains in progress, with security forces continuing efforts to sanitise the area and locate any remaining terrorists. The killing of the terrorist is being seen as a significant success for the security forces amid continued counter-terror operations in the region.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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