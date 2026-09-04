/Terrorist killed in joint security operation in Budgam’s Ashdar Gali

One terrorist was killed and an AK-47 rifle was recovered during a joint security operation in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district, officials said on Friday.

The operation was launched on Thursday following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

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According to the Army’s Chinar Corps, troops conducting the operation observed suspicious movement in the area and challenged the suspected terrorists. The terrorists responded by opening fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised,” the Chinar Corps said in a statement.

An AK-47 rifle and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain terrorist, the Army said. Security forces suspended the operation during the night but resumed the search at first light on Friday. A large-scale search operation is currently underway in the area.

Officials suspect that one or two more terrorists could still be hiding in the area, prompting security forces to intensify searches and maintain a tight cordon.