/Amid threats, Kashmir celebrates Janmashtami with grand procession, message of communal harmony

Despite threats and the shadow of terrorism, the spirit of celebration and communal harmony came alive in Kashmir on Janmashtami, as a grand procession featuring tableaux of Lord Krishna and Radha made its way through the streets of Srinagar and culminated at the historic Lal Chowk.

Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of the country participated in the procession, which began at the Katleshwar Temple and passed through Habba Kadal, Barbarshah and Regal Lane before reaching Lal Chowk.

Large crowds gathered along the route to witness the colourful procession, with devotional songs and chants filling the air. At Lal Chowk, the atmosphere turned particularly vibrant as devotees sang bhajans, danced and raised religious slogans while people offered prayers for peace and brotherhood in Kashmir.

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The celebrations also witnessed significant participation from members of the Muslim community, who gathered along the route and at Lal Chowk to welcome the tableau.

Kashmiri Pandit leader Sandeep Mawa said the celebrations carried a special significance this year, coming despite threats issued ahead of the festival.

“Today is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and it is also Friday, an important day for Muslims. While we were taking out the procession from Habba Kadal, the azaan was being recited from the mosque while we were singing Krishna bhajans. I think this is what God wants for us to live in communal harmony and stay away from the madness of terrorism,” Mawa said.

He appealed to people across communities to reject violence and work towards restoring peace in Kashmir.

“We want to tell those spreading terrorism that Kashmir wants freedom from terrorism. All Kashmiris Pandits, Muslims and Christians want to live freely and happily together,” he said.

The procession covered nearly three kilometres and included men, women and children. The participation of Kashmiri Muslims alongside Kashmiri Pandits provided a visible demonstration of inter-community solidarity.

Pandit community members said the procession has been a continuing tradition and that this year's celebration was particularly significant following a threat received nearly two weeks ago.

“We have been taking out this procession continuously since 2007. This year is a little special because we received a threat letter two weeks ago. But despite that, people from every community Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs participated. As you can see, our Muslim brothers are standing right next to us. There is perhaps no better example of brotherhood,” said Sandip.

One of the most striking moments came near a mosque close to Samandar Bagh, where Friday prayers were underway. The Janmashtami procession briefly paused to allow the prayers to conclude before continuing towards Lal Chowk.

For the participants, the moment symbolised the traditional ethos of Kashmir, where different communities have historically shared public spaces and participated in each other's festivals.