The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, thwarted a terror plot in Amritsar district's Bharopal village, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition.

Based on credible intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was conducted on Wednesday evening. Security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines, and 50 live rounds of ammunition.

The explosives and weapons recovered were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

This comes after assailants shot Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote in Amritsar's Kathianwala Bazaar on Tuesday (Apr 29).

"Two men shot a man called Ravneet Singh. We have reached the spot and an investigation is being carried out. We have some initial leads and the culprits will be caught soon. He has been taken to a hospital," Vishaljit Singh, ADCP Amritsar, told news agency ANI.

The Special Task Force (STF), on Monday (Apr 28), in a joint operation with Jhajjar police, arrested gangster Kunal Joon, who, according to the officials, was absconding in several criminal cases.

According to the police, Joon, who hails from Bahadurgarh, has a total of 15 criminal cases registered against him.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal Range, Wasim Akram said, "Kunal Joon is originally a resident of Nuna Majra village of Bahadurgarh. He has a history of criminal activities. About 15 cases have been registered against him at various places in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts."

The SP said that Joon fled India using a fraudulent passport and was orchestrating criminal activities from abroad.

"Joon was absconding in many cases. He was also arrested in one case, when he was granted bail, he fled abroad with a fake passport...Firstly, he fled to Dubai. He wanted to move to the US illegally, so that he could operate his gang from there," he added.