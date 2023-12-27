LIVE TV
Ram temple consecration ceremony: Shashi Tharoor slams BJP over politicisation of religious issue

New Delhi, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 27, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he wasn't invited for the Ram Temple idol-installation ceremony to be held on Jan 22. Photograph:(Twitter)

Shashi Tharoor, not invited to Ayodhya's Ram Temple event, criticized political misuse of religion. 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor revealed that he wasn't invited to the Ram Temple idol-installation event on January 22 in Ayodhya. In a subtle critique of the BJP, stressed on viewing religion as a personal attribute, not for political exploitation.

"Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya on January 22. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use," he wrote on X.

Tharoor expressed his perspective on religion during media interactions, asserting that it should remain a personal choice and not be manipulated for political gains. 

Media's role in shaping narrative

Without explicitly naming the BJP, Tharoor accused the media of diverting attention from critical governance issues. He highlighted that focusing excessively on the temple event allowed political entities to sidestep discussions on unemployment, inflation, public welfare, and national security.

Tharoor underscored his alignment with Sam Pitroda's stance that temples are not within the government's domain. 

"Temples are not the government’s business; unemployment, inflation, public welfare and national security are. But the media allows the temple to turn the focus away from those issues," Tharoor added.

Tharoor criticized the media for sensationalising the temple event, suggesting it detracted attention from substantive governance issues. He implied that such diversions benefited those aiming to capitalize on the religious event while steering clear of addressing governance failures.

While thousands, including political figures and Bollywood celebrities, received invitations for the ceremony, Tharoor's party colleagues Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were invited. However, the Congress party hadn't confirmed their attendance.

Also watch | Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Temple) set to open for public from January 2024

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the government of intertwining religion with politics, rejecting the VHP's invitation. Congress leader Sam Pitroda echoed Tharoor's sentiments, advocating for a separation between religion and politics.

Pitroda argued against making religious issues a primary political platform and emphasized addressing critical matters like employment and inflation. The BJP, in response, accused Pitroda of practicing appeasement politics.

The Supreme Court's 2019 ruling ended the decades-long dispute by permitting the construction of the Ram Temple on the disputed site. It also directed authorities to allocate an alternative land parcel for the construction of a mosque. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

