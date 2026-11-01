/Telangana woman, two lovers arrested for allegedly killing husband, dumping body in lake

Police arrested a woman with her two lovers in the Kamareddy district of Telangana for murdering her husband and dumping his body in a lake to make his death appear accidental. The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Chakali alias Gummadi Kashiram, was a daily-wage labourer from Hanmajipet village. After the murder, his body was discovered in Pachera Cheruvu outside the village on the night of October 23.



Police claimed that Kashiram's wife, Gummadi Savitha (25), conspired his murder with her two lovers identified as Chintakindi Ramu (26) and Pasupula Santhosh (25). Police also said Savitha reportedly had been in a relationship with both Ramu, a daily-wage labourer, and Santhosh, a tractor driver. She plotted with them to get rid of her husband.

Murder conspiracy

On the night of October 23, the three took Kashiram out on the pretext of consuming liquor. After Kashiram became heavily intoxicated, Ramu strangled him with a nylon rope, and then Santhosh grabbed him with his hands to prevent him from escaping. After killing him, they dumped his body in Pachera Cheruvu and attempted to remove evidence to make his death appear accidental.



Banswada police had initially registered a case of suspicious death after Kashiram’s father, Chakali Bhumayya, filed a complaint. However, once the preliminary post-mortem report confirmed murder, investigators revised the case to fall under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



Using crime scene analysis, witness statements, and technical evidence, police pieced together what happened. Acting on a tip-off, they arrested all three suspects in Hanmajipet village on October 30, and the accused admitted to their role in the killing during questioning.