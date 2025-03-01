Telangana SLBC tunnel rescue: 8 men remain trapped

With operations active to rescue eight men from inside the portion of the tunnel that collapsed on February 22 at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool, family members of the trapped workers remain apprehensive about their condition as they await the safe recovery of their loved ones .

Relatives of Gurpreet Singh, one of the trapped workers claimed that they have no updates from the SLBC tunnel rescue operations.

One relative said he had urged officials that he be granted permission to enter the tunnel, but his request was denied.

Meanwhile, authorities said that rescue efforts have been intensified.

Army medical teams are currently deployed at the SLBC Tunnel, fully equipped with medical supplies for the ongoing rescue operation. Water and slush are impeding efforts of the rescue personnel.

The sludge is being removed from the tunnel to facilitate further rescue efforts.

On Friday, an official told ANI that a joint effort involving mining experts from Singareni, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army, and other agencies is in progress.

An officer from the rescue team on Friday said, "Initially, we deployed 20 people and yesterday and today we are going to deploy 200 personnel... All our rescue team personnel from Singareni are experienced in working underground and in emergency situations. So, they are experts in rock cutting."

Meanwhile, Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said, "All Singareni teams, NDRF team, SDRF team, Army and company officials are here. Sludge has been brought out since yesterday. Hopefully, we will get good results soon. The combined teams are working here. It is a combined operation."

According to Congress MLA Dr. Chikkudu Vamshi, relief operations are continuing on the seventh day since the incident. He highlighted that 12 departments are collaborating to expedite the process, and experienced personnel from Singareni mines are playing a crucial role.

"This is the 7th day since the incident occurred... Today, work is being done on war footing with the collaboration of 12 departments. Those who are the experts in India are working here... I hope that by this evening, most of the slush will be removed... People who have the experience of working in Singareni mines are here...," he said on Friday.