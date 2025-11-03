/Telangana horror: 19 killed, several injured as truck crashes into RTC bus on Hyderabad-Bijapur highway; PM announces ex-gratia

At least 19 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a truck carrying a load of gravel crashed into an RTC bus coming from the opposite side at Mirjaguda on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway, near Chevella in Rangareddy district of Telangana, on Monday.

Chevella ACP B Kishan said that the RTC bus, which started at Tandur, was supposed to reach Chevella. "The truck was carrying a load of gravel. As of now, we can confirm that 16 people, including the truck driver and several bus passengers, died in the accident," the ACP said.

While investigating the incident, Rajendranagar DCP Yogesh Goutam confirmed that the truck was in the right lane when it rammed into the bus. "We have to verify whether the accident occurred while the truck driver was attempting to overtake or if he was driving in the wrong direction," the DCP said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that there were 40 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident, and after the collision, the load of gravel in the truck fell on the passengers. "The accident occurred on the Bijapur highway. We are removing the bodies and the injured from the bus and shifting them to hospitals. Traffic is being diverted on both sides," the DCP said.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia for the deceased and injured

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his social media platform X, “The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Telangana CMO also posted on X, “CM Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the road accident that took place in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. The CM instructed the officials to immediately reach the spot and take necessary relief measures. The CM ordered that the complete details of the accident be informed from time to time. The Chief Minister has ordered the CS and DGP to immediately evacuate all those injured in the bus accident to Hyderabad and make arrangements to provide them with better medical treatment. The CM has asked the available ministers to immediately reach the accident site.”