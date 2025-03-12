RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of making lewd gestures in the House. Yadav says his attitude towards women is concerning; this time around, he says Kumar targeted his mother, Rabri Devi, making remarks on her bindi. He added, this isn't the first time that the Chief Minister of Bihar has indulged in such behaviour. Earlier, he made similar remarks towards Sheela Mandal in the House.

The RJD leader told news agency ANI, "Nitish Kumar should resign by himself; he makes remarks on women and their bindis in the House. He has made such remarks about Sheela Mandal in the past and now on Rabri Devi as well. Nitish Kumar's days are over; he should retreat to religious discourse."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | LoP Tejashwi Yadav says, "... Nitish Kumar should resign himself... Even before Nitish Kumar, my father (Lalu Yadav) became MP... He could not have become CM without us giving the 'Samarthan Patra'... He should go to ashram as he is not capable of running… pic.twitter.com/r16iowUhHo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025

He added, "There is a sanctity in the chief minister's position; the future of 14 crore people vests in your hands, and look how he is running the state. I don't think the situation is normal."

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi says she has been humiliated in the House way too many times. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, "Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects the women, which includes me. He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His own party members and some of the BJP leaders are asking him to say such things."

#WATCH Patna | Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects the women, including me... He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power... What the people around him say, he speaks… https://t.co/9TrHl3ub3l pic.twitter.com/VYZ48uBYDn — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025

"He should give up disrespecting women; we've made it clear in the House and staged a boycott," she added.

Her son Tejashwi Yadav urged the media to ask Kumar, "What about women irks him?"