/Teen girl abducted, set on fire in India's Odisha. Massive protest erupts outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Section 163 imposed

A teenage girl in India's Odisha was abducted and set on fire, after which a massive protest erupted in the capital city, Bhubaneswar, and police imposed the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 163 outside AIIMS, where the girl was receiving treatment. As per a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, half the protesters dispersed, while the rest were detained outside the hospital for disrupting the medical services in the hospital.

"Different groups held protests outside the burn unit. The resultant chaos caused numerous issues for the patients admitted here and their attendants. AIIMS even issued a notice saying protest was not allowed in the premises and that chaos is causing problems for patients and doctors in the hospital," DCP Meena told news agency ANI.

"Our zonal ACP, who is also the Executive Magistrate, declared BNSS Section 163, after which 50% people left. The remaining were detained. We will ensure that further protests do not take place and that people do not face any inconvenience here. One platoon of force will remain deployed here so that the situation can be monitored," the officer added.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader, Babu Singh, cautioned against politicising the issue and emphasised that the next 72 hours are medically crucial for the patient.

"The next 72 hours are very important for the patient. There are other patients also admitted in the ward. Holding protests and raising slogans outside the ward is not right. Workers of the BJD and Congress are sitting outside the ward, and they are not allowing anyone to enter," he told ANI.

Moreover, the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government will airlift the 16-year-old girl to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care.

"We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," the CM said.