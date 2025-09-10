/Tech transfer MoU inked for HAL to build ISRO's SSLV rocket

Indian government-run space entities (ISRO, NSIL, IN-SPACE) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the technology transfer of the ISRO-developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) rocket. The end goal of this agreement is that the Indian government's aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would be completely building, marketing, and launching the SSLV rocket.

TheSSLVis the Indian government's latest and smallest space faring rocket. ISRO says theSSLVcan carry satellites weighing up to 500kg to orbits 500 km above the Earth's surface.

Eventually, the SSLVrocket is going to be HAL's property; they can launch it to ferry customers' satellites and demand a price for providing the launch services. Typically, all Indian space-faring rockets are developed by and belong to the Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO sources rocket components from Indian and foreign vendors, assembles the rocket, and launches it. Henceforth, HAL would carry out the same process for theSSLV.

Elaborating on this agreement, Dr V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, said, with India’s liberalisation of the space sector, opportunities are certainly growing, and at ISRO, we have a dynamic technology transfer mechanism to realise the shared goals. This agreement is part of that movement, where ISRO will guide the HAL team on the preparedness-to-flight tangent of SSLV. This would define the next phase of deep-tech collaboration in space in India.

According to IN-SPACE, the entire process of technology transfer is targeted to be completed within 24 months from the date of agreement signing. This signing follows the June 20th announcement of HAL as the highest bidder. During this period, ISRO will provide necessary training and technical support to HAL for acquiring the know-how of the SSLV, from commercials to technology integration, eventually leading to the accomplishment of the two launch missions under the technology transfer agreement. This is expected to enhance India’s national capacity to cater to the rapidly growing domestic and global satellite launch markets.

Highlighting the importance of the technology transfer, Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACE, remarked, “The SSLV Technology Transfer signals a vital leap towards strengthening the industrial ecosystem within India’s space sector. This reflects the Government of India’s vision to empower the space industry and establish India as a global hub for affordable and reliable launch services.” This also marks the 100thTechnology Transfer Agreement signed by IN-SPACe with industry.

HAL was selected from a list of nine bidders, considering that theirs was the highest techno-commercial bid to secure the technology transfer of theSSLVrocket. Officials had said HAL's bid was for Rs 511cr (approx. $59mn), and this sum would be paid in a phased manner. HAL is also the firm that builds the Indian homegrown fighter jet Tejas and various other fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft of its own and under licensed production.