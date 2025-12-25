/Teacher out for a walk, shot twice in the head inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus

A school teacher was shot dead inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, causing panic among staff and students present at the scene. The deceased, identified as Danish Rao, was employed as a computer science teacher at the ABK High School on campus for 11 years.

The incident occurred while Rao was out for a walk with two colleagues when two assailants arrived on a scooter, stopped them and threatened them with pistols at 8.50 pm. During the incident, Rao was shot at least three times, twice in the head.

Rao was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The shooting occurred near the university’s central library. Police have formed six teams and are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the assailants, who fled the scene, NDTV reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon also confirmed that both attackers opened fire on Rao.

"Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned the man who had been shot was Danish Rao and that he was a teacher at the ABK School," AMU Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali told reporters, adding that "He was shot in the head... He died at the medical college."

The killing has sparked outrage, coming just hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted improvements in the state’s law-and-order situation. "An atmosphere of security is essential for every person. Today, every person can say 'investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment'," CM Yogi told in the state Assembly.

Police launched a detailed probe

According to a report in Bhaskar, the Police are also investigating reports of illegal entry by outsiders into the University campus. Meanwhile, days earlier, students had flagged concerns to the university authorities and police about unauthorised individuals entering the campus. Investigators are probing whether the attackers were among those outsiders and how they breached a high-security area.