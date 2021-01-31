Tamil Nadu unlock: Colleges, schools to resume from February 08

At a time when the vaccination drive against COVID-19 is underway and the active cases have come down to 4,629, the Tamil Nadu government has released the latest list of relaxations, while extending the general lockdown until February 28, 2021.

Arts and science, technology, engineering, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary colleges and universities at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels can function from February 08, while hostels can also be opened.

Permission has been granted for schools to hold regular classes for IX and XI grade, from February 08 and hostels can function as well. It is to be noted that permission for functioning of classes X and XII have been granted already.

Fuel stations can function without time restrictions and swimming pools can re-open. Cinema halls can also permit 100 per cent seating from February onwards. Exhibition halls can also function.

From February 01, indoor halls or auditoriums can function by accommodating a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity or 600 occupants for religious, social, political, cultural and sporting events.

In case of open grounds, the earlier permission granted to conduct events with 50 per cent seating capacity continues. Additionally, cricket and other sporting events can be permitted with 50 per cent seating capacity at the grounds/stadia.

At the district level, events held for public grievance redressal and others meant for the public can be conducted.