/Tamil Nadu polls: AIADMK to contest 169 seats; allocates 65 to allies

AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s Principal Opposition party and the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, has allocated 65 assembly constituencies to its allies. AIADMK will contest the remaining 169 constituencies of Tamil Nadu’s 234. The Southern Indian State goes to the polls on 23rd April. The completion of these seat-sharing arrangements marks the formal consolidation of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

With 27 seats allocated to it, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the AIADMK ally with the most number of seats. This is a marked increase from the 20 seats that the AIADMK had allocated to the BJP in 2021 Assembly poll, when the BJP won four of the 20 seats.

Among the major allies, PMK led by Anbumani Ramadoss has been allocated 18 seats, while the AMMK led by TTV Dinakaran has been allocated 11 seats. Further, AIADMK has distributed nine seats among four small parties that are part of their alliance.

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK is also nearing finalization of its seat-sharing process. So far, the DMK has allocated 66 seats to its allies. The DMK has allocated 28 seats to the Congress, which is India’s principal opposition party. DMDK, the party of late actor-politician Vijayakanth has been allocated 10 seats in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. Left parties have been allocated 10 seats. Further, 16 seats have been distributed among four parties.

While actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s MNM Party continues to be an ally of the DMK, the actor said that his party would not be contesting the assembly polls this time around. However, he expressed support for the DMK-led front and assured his full support. Haasan termed his decision to extend support without his party contesting in the elections was not a “sacrifice” but a “duty”.

Elaborating on why he took such a decision, Haasan said that he and his party members were not satisfied about the number of seats allocated to them and the recommendation of having to contest on the DMK symbol instead of their own.

The actor, who has become a Parliamentarian in India’s Upper House with the support of the DMK, stated that the DMK alliance’s overall victory is paramount at a time when “religious forces are trying to capture Tamil Nadu”.