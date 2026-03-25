Iran fired cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, its military said in a statement aired on state television, warning of further strikes if the carrier group enters range. The statement said Iranian Navy Qader cruise missiles targeted the US vessel and forced it to change position. Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani said the group’s movements were 'constantly being monitored' and warned that 'as soon as this hostile fleet comes within range of our missile systems, it will be subjected to powerful strikes'. The United States has not confirmed the claim.