Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump has gone ‘too far’ with Iran war, 50% American adults have no trust in their president: New Poll

Trump has gone ‘too far’ with Iran war, 50% American adults have no trust in their president: New Poll

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 18:49 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 18:50 IST
Trump has gone ‘too far’ with Iran war, 50% American adults have no trust in their president: New Poll

File image of Donald Trump for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

An AP-NORC poll reveals 59 per cent of Americans believe President Trump’s military actions against Iran are excessive. With 50 per cent distrusting his military decision-making, many oppose further escalation or ground troop deployment.

A majority of Americans believe the US has gone too far in its military action against Iran, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research. The poll comes as the war involving the US and Israel enters its fourth week, raising concerns that the conflict could become a political challenge for President Donald Trump.

About 59 per cent of Americans say the US military action in Iran has been excessive, even as the Trump administration continues to deploy more warships and troops to the Middle East. Despite the growing concern over the conflict, Trump’s overall approval rating remains steady at around 40 per cent, unchanged from last month. His ratings on foreign policy are slightly lower but have also remained largely stable.

Also read: Insider trading suspicions after Trump’s Iran U-turn trigger market shock

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The poll shows clear political divisions. Around 9 in 10 Democrats and about 6 in 10 independents believe the US attacks have “gone too far.” Republicans are more split - about half say the military action is “about right,” while only a small number think it has not gone far enough.

At the same time, most Americans are wary of further escalation. About 6 in 10 people oppose sending US ground troops to fight in Iran, including a large majority of Democrats and roughly half of Republicans. There is also limited support for airstrikes targeting Iranian leaders or military sites, with many Americans either opposed or unsure.

Also read:WATCH: Iran 'strikes' USS Abraham Lincoln after Navy commander’s warning

Trending Stories

The survey also highlights doubts about Trump’s decision-making. Around half of US adults say they have little or no trust in him to make the right choices on the use of military force abroad. Trust levels have remained low in recent months.

Overall, the findings suggest that while Trump’s political support has not dropped sharply, the ongoing conflict with Iran is making many Americans uneasy - especially if the US deepens its involvement in the war.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics