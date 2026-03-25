A majority of Americans believe the US has gone too far in its military action against Iran, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research. The poll comes as the war involving the US and Israel enters its fourth week, raising concerns that the conflict could become a political challenge for President Donald Trump.

About 59 per cent of Americans say the US military action in Iran has been excessive, even as the Trump administration continues to deploy more warships and troops to the Middle East. Despite the growing concern over the conflict, Trump’s overall approval rating remains steady at around 40 per cent, unchanged from last month. His ratings on foreign policy are slightly lower but have also remained largely stable.

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The poll shows clear political divisions. Around 9 in 10 Democrats and about 6 in 10 independents believe the US attacks have “gone too far.” Republicans are more split - about half say the military action is “about right,” while only a small number think it has not gone far enough.

At the same time, most Americans are wary of further escalation. About 6 in 10 people oppose sending US ground troops to fight in Iran, including a large majority of Democrats and roughly half of Republicans. There is also limited support for airstrikes targeting Iranian leaders or military sites, with many Americans either opposed or unsure.

The survey also highlights doubts about Trump’s decision-making. Around half of US adults say they have little or no trust in him to make the right choices on the use of military force abroad. Trust levels have remained low in recent months.