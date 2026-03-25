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WATCH: Iran 'strikes' USS Abraham Lincoln after Navy commander’s ‘under constant surveillance’ warning. Details inside

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 16:34 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 16:51 IST
WATCH: Iran 'strikes' USS Abraham Lincoln after Navy commander’s ‘under constant surveillance’ warning. Details inside

This US Navy handout photo released by US Central Command public affairs shows an EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, launching from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 2, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran claims to have launched cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln following warnings of constant surveillance. The US has not yet responded, heightening fears of direct maritime conflict.

Tensions in the Gulf escalated sharply on Wednesday (March 25) after Iran’s military claimed it launched coastal cruise missiles targeting the US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), while warning of more attacks if the vessel moves within range of its missile systems.

In a statement, the Iranian Army’s public relations office said its forces had targeted the carrier strike group with coastal cruise missiles. The announcement did not specify the extent of damage or whether the missiles reached their intended target.

The development comes amid heightened confrontation in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, a region critical to global energy supplies.

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Also read: 'Big guns': Why Iran’s weapons cannot easily damage the USS Abraham Lincoln

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Iranian Navy, said the US carrier group is under constant surveillance and would face “crushing strikes” if it enters the operational range of Iranian missile systems. “Iranian naval forces are closely monitoring the movements of the Abraham Lincoln, and any hostile presence within missile range will be met with overwhelming force,” he said, according to Iranian state media reports cited by Reuters.

Irani also asserted that Iran maintains “firm and effective control” over the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising what he described as the country’s maritime dominance in the region. He added that Iranian forces are continuously tracking military vessels operating near its waters.

Also read: 'Endurance test': How long the USS Abraham Lincoln can stay deployed against Iran

In strongly worded remarks, the navy chief said Iran would not back down in defending its interests, invoking national resolve and warning adversaries against escalation.

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is the 5th Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the US Navy and forms a key part of Washington’s military presence in the region.

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There has been no immediate response from the US regarding Iran’s claim of a missile launch or the status of the carrier group. The incident underscores rising risks of direct military confrontation in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.


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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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