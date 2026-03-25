/'Endurance test': How long the USS Abraham Lincoln can stay deployed against Iran

The USS Abraham Lincoln is undergoing a massive endurance test during Operation Epic Fury. It must overcome maintenance issues and crew fatigue to maintain deterrence against Iran.
The USS Abraham Lincoln and Carrier Strike Group 3 entered the Middle East on 26 Jan, 2026. The deployment provides US Central Command with flexible airpower and strike options against Iranian targets. It represents one of the largest US naval concentrations in the region in recent decades.
Since the start of Operation Epic Fury on 28 Feb, 2026, the carrier has been the lead platform for joint strikes. Its air wing conducts continuous sorties to dismantle nuclear-related sites and military infrastructure. The mission remains critical for maintaining air superiority across the Gulf.
On 1 March, 2026, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed to have struck the Lincoln with four ballistic missiles. US officials dismissed these claims as propaganda, releasing images of the carrier operating safely at sea. The incident underscores the high-risk environment facing the strike group near Iranian shores.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently the only US carrier actively engaged in the regional conflict. This burden increased after a laundry fire on 12 March, 2026, forced the USS Gerald R. Ford to suspend operations. The Lincoln must now fulfill the mission requirements of multiple strike groups.
Over 5,000 sailors and aircrew aboard the Lincoln are facing extreme fatigue from high-tempo operations. While the nuclear-powered ship can stay at sea for years, human endurance is the primary constraint. Sustained combat stress often requires rotations that are currently delayed by the conflict.
Extended deployments in the Arabian Sea lead to severe mechanical wear and saltwater corrosion. Navy officials have highlighted systemic maintenance backlogs that make sustaining a 10-month presence difficult. Continuous jet launches during the war put immense strain on the ship’s infrastructure.
The Lincoln previously set a post-Cold War record of 295 days at sea during its 2020 deployment. With the USS Tripoli arriving to force-multiply the fleet, the Lincoln may face an even longer watch. Its presence remains an essential deterrent against Iranian maritime aggression.