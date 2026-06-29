/Tamil Nadu Police's Spectrum explained: Know the meaning of the Red, Orange and Blue categories inside

Tamil Nadu Police has launched a new initiative called ‘Spectrum’ to track and monitor sexual offenders on the basis of their level of risk. Spectrum is an abbreviation for Sexual Offender Profiling, Evaluation, Classification, Tracking, Risk Assessment and Unified Monitoring System. According to TOI, the project covers 10 districts in the state's Southern Police Zone, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi(Tuticorin), Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Tenkasi. It is spearheaded by the South Zone Inspector General of Police.

According to Tamil Nadu Police, the region records 1500 to 2000 cases of sexual offence annually, including cases of marital rape or relationship or marriages where consent is present, while many of those include stalking, voyeurism, harassment and sexual trafficking.

What is Spectrum?

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Spectrum collects comprehensive biometric data using Measurement Capturing Units. It organises offenders into specific colour categories to streamline police monitoring and investigation, based on the alleged offence and the likelihood of reoffending. The operational features of Spectrum have fingerprints, palm prints, iris scans, physical measurements, and high-resolution photographs of 15,000 individuals in cases ranging from stalking and harassment to rape and murder. It also enables digital surveillance of suspects' mobile devices and social media footprints.

What does each colour category mean?

Red is for High-risk threats, including serial rapists, gang rape accused, and repeat POCSO offenders. Orange is for repeat molesters, habitual stalkers and repeat harassers. Blue is for cyber-related sexual offences, such as online grooming, sextortion, and cyberstalking, and purple is for those who use same-sex dating platforms to harm victims. Black is for individuals involved in human trafficking, organised sexual exploitation networks, and commercial sexual crime rackets. While silver is assigned for juvenile offenders prioritising rehabilitation, counselling, and family-involved reform.