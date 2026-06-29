/Fire breaks out at Noida's Aranya Society, suspected AC blast triggers blaze

A devastating fire broke out at a high-rise building of Aranya Society, in Sector 119 of Noida, on the morning of June 29. The fire is reported to have been triggered by an explosion in the air conditioner (AC) unit of the flat on the 22nd floor. Reports suggest that around half a dozen fire tenders have been dispatched to the location to subdue the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far, and firefighters are reportedly trying to contain the flames.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quickly took cognisance of the situation, directing senior officials to oversee the rescue efforts. He also directed authorities to ensure a proper response.

Similar fire incidents were reported in Keshavpuram, where a four-storey building on Lawrence Road caught fire after an electric meter explosion. Delhi Fire Service evacuated three people, two women and a man, through the terrace, reported news agency IANS.

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Earlier this month, two separate fire incidents were reported in Noida, one in a flat on the 12th floor of a residential building in Sector 74, while another fire was reported on the ground floor of a building in Sector 52. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the fire under control.

The series of fire incidents follows a fire that broke out early June 3, morning at the Flourish Stay hotel in south Delhi's Hauz Rani area, rapidly engulfing the building and trapping several occupants inside. At least 21 people were killed in the blaze, including several foreign nationals, while many others sustained injuries.



