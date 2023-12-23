Tamil Nadu: Over 11 tons of relief materials dropped in flood-affected areas in Thoothkudi

The Indian Air Force dropped over 11 tons of relief materials in 12 different places in Thoothukudi District on Saturday on its fifth day of continued Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the southern Tamil Nadu city, which was hit by heavy rain on December 18 and 19.

Southern Air Command Indian Air Force posted on 'X', "On the fifth day of continued HADR operations in south Tamil Nadu, affected by landslides and floods, IAF MI-17 V5 and ALH-Dhruv air-dropped over 11 tons of relief materials in 12 different places in Thoothkudi District. This aggregates to an airdrop of 59 tons of relief material."

Srivaikuntam dam was overflowing in Thoothukudi district due to rainfall in the catchment areas of the Thamirabarani River on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected rain and flood-affected areas in the Antoniapuram area of Thoothukudi district on Saturday.

A holiday was announced for all the schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district on Thursday after heavy rains continued to pound the regions in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state government has taken all possible precautions and measures for the welfare of the people in the wake of the situation.

"Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed," CM Stalin said.

He further said that as many as 12,653 people have been rescued and are staying at the 14 relief camps."

I have advised district collectors and the official to immediately provide food and other needful items to those who were staying in relief camps," he added.

The CM further said that he has requested excess money for the southern districts of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Indian Navy personnel distributed food and other relief materials at Srivaikundam railway station in Thoothukudi on December 19.